2020 NFL DRAFT: LSU WR Derrick Dillon signs with New York Giants as undrafted rookie free agent

Former LSU wide receiver Derrick Dillon has agreed to terms with the New York Giants as an undrafted rookie free agent.

The 5-foot-11, 186-pounder from Franklinton, La. played in 48 games with 11 starts. He caught 51 passes for 634 yards and four touchdowns.

Dillon is probably most known for a 71-yard catch-and-run touchdown against Auburn in 2018 that sparked the fourth quarter comeback win.

He also caught a big touchdown pass in 2019 Fiesta Bowl win over UCF.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.