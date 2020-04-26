2020 NFL DRAFT: LSU WR Derrick Dillon signs with New York Giants as undrafted rookie free agent

LSU wide receiver Derrick Dillon (No. 19) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU wide receiver Derrick Dillon has agreed to terms with the New York Giants as an undrafted rookie free agent.

The 5-foot-11, 186-pounder from Franklinton, La. played in 48 games with 11 starts. He caught 51 passes for 634 yards and four touchdowns.

Dillon is probably most known for a 71-yard catch-and-run touchdown against Auburn in 2018 that sparked the fourth quarter comeback win.

He also caught a big touchdown pass in 2019 Fiesta Bowl win over UCF.

