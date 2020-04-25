2020 NFL DRAFT: LSU sets records for players taken

The LSU football program had a record-breaking 2020 NFL Draft.

A total of 14 Tigers were taken in the three-day event, setting a new school record and tying the record for the most players taken in a seven-round draft. Ohio State also had 14 players drafted in 2004. Texas set the all-time draft record in 1984 with 17 selections but there were 12 rounds back then.

The Tigers saw five players selected in the first round, setting a new school record for the most picks in the opening round of the NFL Draft.

The Tigers had a total of 10 players taken through the third round, which also tied the record for the most picks in the first three rounds of the NFL draft. Ohio State set the record with 10 in 2016.

LSU also set a new SEC record for players drafted from the same school. It passed the record set by Alabama with its 12 players chosen in the 2018 draft.

Former quarterback Joe Burrow, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, was chosen No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. He is the third Tiger ever to go No. 1 overall (Billy Cannon, JaMarcus Russell).

By Josh Auzenne | April 23, 2020 at 11:48 PM CDT - Updated April 25 at 7:20 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU football program had a record-breaking 2020 NFL Draft.

A total of 14 Tigers were taken in the three-day event, setting a new school record and tying the record for the most players taken in a seven-round draft. Ohio State also had 14 players drafted in 2004. Texas set the all-time draft record in 1984 with 17 selections but there were 12 rounds back then.

The Tigers saw five players selected in the first round, setting a new school record for the most picks in the opening round of the NFL Draft.

The Tigers had a total of 10 players taken through the third round, which also tied the record for the most picks in the first three rounds of the NFL draft. Ohio State set the record with 10 in 2016.

LSU also set a new SEC record for players drafted from the same school. It passed the record set by Alabama with its 12 players chosen in the 2018 draft.

RELATED: Led by LSU, Alabama, SEC players dominate remote NFL draft

Former quarterback Joe Burrow, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, was chosen No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. He is the third Tiger ever to go No. 1 overall (Billy Cannon, JaMarcus Russell).

Later, former outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson was picked No. 20 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Two picks later, former wide receiver Justin Jefferson was taken No. 22 overall by the Minnesota Vikings.

Former inside linebacker Patrick Queen was chosen No. 28 overall by the Baltimore Ravens.

Then, the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs picked former running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire at No. 32 overall. He was the first running back taken in the draft.

In the second round, former safety Grant Delpit was selected No. 44 overall by the Cleveland Browns.

Later in the second, former cornerback Kristian Fulton was picked No. 61 overall by the Tennessee Titans.

By Josh Auzenne | April 23, 2020 at 11:48 PM CDT - Updated April 25 at 7:20 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU football program had a record-breaking 2020 NFL Draft.

A total of 14 Tigers were taken in the three-day event, setting a new school record and tying the record for the most players taken in a seven-round draft. Ohio State also had 14 players drafted in 2004. Texas set the all-time draft record in 1984 with 17 selections but there were 12 rounds back then.

The Tigers saw five players selected in the first round, setting a new school record for the most picks in the opening round of the NFL Draft.

The Tigers had a total of 10 players taken through the third round, which also tied the record for the most picks in the first three rounds of the NFL draft. Ohio State set the record with 10 in 2016.

LSU also set a new SEC record for players drafted from the same school. It passed the record set by Alabama with its 12 players chosen in the 2018 draft.

RELATED: Led by LSU, Alabama, SEC players dominate remote NFL draft

Former quarterback Joe Burrow, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, was chosen No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. He is the third Tiger ever to go No. 1 overall (Billy Cannon, JaMarcus Russell).

Later, former outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson was picked No. 20 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Two picks later, former wide receiver Justin Jefferson was taken No. 22 overall by the Minnesota Vikings.

Former inside linebacker Patrick Queen was chosen No. 28 overall by the Baltimore Ravens.

Then, the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs picked former running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire at No. 32 overall. He was the first running back taken in the draft.

Click here for more on the first round

In the second round, former safety Grant Delpit was selected No. 44 overall by the Cleveland Browns.

Later in the second, former cornerback Kristian Fulton was picked No. 61 overall by the Tennessee Titans.

In the third round, guard Damien Lewis was taken No. 69 overall by the Seattle Seahawks.

Then, it was center Lloyd Cushenberry coming off the board at No. 83 overall to the Denver Broncos.

Later, it was inside linebacker Jacob Phillips chosen No. 97 overall by the Cleveland Browns, joining Delpit.

On the final day of the draft, tackle Saahdiq Charles was drafted in the fourth round at No. 108 overall by the Washington Redskins.

Later in the fourth round, defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence was selected No. 131 overall by the Arizona Cardinals.

In the sixth round, long snapper Blake Ferguson was picked No. 185 overall by the Miami Dolphins.

Then, in the seventh and final round, tight end Stephen Sullivan was taken No. 251 overall by the Seattle Seahawks.

The five first-round picks were the most of any college football team this year. It was just one pick shy of tying the all-time mark of six picks set by Miami in 2004. LSU joins Ohio State in 2016 and 2006, Miami in 2002, and Southern Cal in 1968 as the only schools in college football history to have five players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

LSU’s all-time total of first-round draft picks jumped to 47 with the five taken in 2020. Since taking over the Tigers in 2016, head coach Ed Orgeron has seen nine of his players chosen in the first round.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.