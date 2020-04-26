2020 NFL DRAFT: Texas DT Malcolm Roach, Baton Rouge native, signs with New Orleans Saints as undrafted rookie free agent

Former Texas defensive tackle Malcolm Roach, a native of Baton Rouge, has agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted rookie free agent.

Roach played his prep football at Madison Prep. His father, Mike Roach, was an All-American linebacker at Southern University.

The 6-foot-2, 297-pounder played in 47 games for the Longhorns with 23 starts. He spent time at defensive end and linebacker at Texas but is listed as a defensive tackle for the draft.

He finished his career with 134 tackles (83 solo), 22.5 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, three passes defended, and one block.

At the NFL Combine, he ran a 4.84 in the 40-yard dash and completed 20 reps on the bench press. His vertical jump was 30.0″ and his broad jump was 114.0″.

Roach was elected by teammates as a captain for the 2019 season. He was named preseason third-team All-Big 12 (Phil Steele) and preseason fourth-team All-Big 12 (Athlon Sports). He was named honorable mention as Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2016.

Analysts said he fires upward with heavy hands into contact. They added his strong base and point of leverage bolster control at the point of attack. They also said he is not easy to push around for single blocks and is able to slide and dart into gaps as a slanting rusher.

