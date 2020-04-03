2024 Super Bowl in New Orleans could be moved to later year due to 17-game season

The NFL’s new collective bargaining agreement, which could add a 17th game to the NFL schedule, could conflict with the next Super Bowl in New Orleans in 2024.

If the league’s schedule gets pushed back a week and the league moves the game from February 4th to February 11th , that would conflict the city’s Mardi Gras calendar that year set for March 13th. The NFL, Saints and Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation are in discussions about what to do in that scenario. One possibility is giving the city the Super Bowl in a future year that coincides better with the city’s calendar.

In a a statement, Saints executive vice president of communications Greg Bensel said:

"“The New Orleans Host Committee, led by the New Orleans Saints and Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, has remained in close communication with league officials about the change to a 17-game regular season, as it relates to the city hosting Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. During the bid process in 2018, it was contemplated and discussed of the possibility of an extended schedule based on a new CBA. The Bid Committee, the New Orleans Saints and NFL worked together to build in contingencies if a potential conflict with Mardi Gras should affect the Super Bowl date. Mutually agreed upon terms during the bid process granted assurances that the NFL and Host Committee would explore all options for still hosting the game in 2024, or, agreeing to host the Super Bowl in a future year when the citywide calendar permits.”

No Super Bowl has been awarded beyond 2024.

