A Perfect Fit for Me

In the recruiting process, it can be tough making sure you decide on what school is a great fit. Well, for Southern University stud, Jamar Washington, the HBCU culture turned out for the best.

KALB Sports

"It's really special being around people that are similar to you," Jaguars wide receiver Jamar Washington said. "It's time consuming, you just have to remember why you are there. Being a football player in an HBCU culture is different and fun. You have your band that stays live and then you have your line dances that everyone joins in to. It's like a big family college cookout," Washington added.

