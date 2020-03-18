Melvion Flanagan has not one, but two State Championships under his belt as a Warhorse, and despite COVID-19, the Flanagans are still celebrating their rings 30 years apart.

Source: KALB Sports

"He always used to ask 'before you relax help me get some shots up'," Melvin Flanagan said. "I let him know we’re getting game shots up and no messing around."

In 1990, Melvin Flanagan made history when his team became the first and only Pineville High School Boy's basketball team State Champions. Now, 30 years later, his son, Melvion, is walking in his footsteps for the second time.

"He was a state champion at Pineville, and I knew I loved basketball because he loved basketball," graduating senior Melvion said.

However, Melvion has been through a few challenges, and can't seem to wrap his head around overcoming them.

“The wreck," Melvion said. "That was a big challenge for me. I was scared and didn’t know if I was going to play basketball again."

This was an accomplishment that means the world to both of them.

“I was very proud of him," Melvin Flanagan said. "It's a proud pop moment."

“I got my team a state championship and I’m excited for what’s about to happen next," Melvion Flanagan said.

