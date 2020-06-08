ASH's Four Star Safety Leaves for TCU

After four years as a Trojan, the bitter-sweet day has come for Alexandria Senior High safety Bud Clark- starting his football career and leaving his family and closest friends.

KALB Sports

"We both cried yesterday.," incoming freshman safety Bud Clark said. "He was the last one to leave my house. We've been best friend's since diapers. I'm going to miss the fact that everyone supported me and stayed behind me like my mom, grandparents stepdad and everyone else," he added.

The four star safety is the no. 13 ranked player in the state of Louisiana and no. 31 ranked safety in the country. In his senior season, Clark finished with 56 tackles, two interceptions and eight pass deflections.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.