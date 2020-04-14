ASH’s Shield Taylor racks in 16th offer

Alexandria Senior High tight end Shield Taylor continues to rack in college offers after announcing on Twitter that the Arkansas Razorbacks have offered him.



Just had a great talk with @Jcoop50! Blessed to say I’ve received an offer to the University of Arkansas‼️#WPS #RazorbackNation pic.twitter.com/IGbzsBD372 — Shield Taylor (@ShieldTaylor1) April 14, 2020

This is the first SEC school to target Taylor and his 16th offer overall.

The LSU Tigers could be next in offering the junior. Taylor says that he's been in talks with their tight end coach, but there hasn't been an offer on the table just yet.

Taylor is coming off of a 2019 campaign where he caught five passes for 74 yards and one touchdown.

