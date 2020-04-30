Alexandria Dixie Girls Softball cancels 2020 Dixie softball season

The 2020 Dixie Softball season has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Keith Fox, the Alexandria Dixie Girls Softball Board President, released the following statement:

Parents and Stakeholders of Alexandria Dixie Girls Softball

Unfortunately, due to safety concerns associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, we will be canceling our 2020 season. After consulting with the city of Alexandria, and Louisiana Dixie Girls Softball, we felt this would be the best decision to insure the safety of our players and parents. We know the players were looking forward to the season. We are hoping to reconvene again in 2021. You will be fully refunded for your registration fees. Thank you for your understanding and remain safe!

Sincerely,

Keith "Skip" Fox

ADGS Board President

