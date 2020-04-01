Alvin Gentry disappointed by Pelicans’ lost momentum but eager to resume season

The Pelicans’ maiden campaign under the new leadership of David Griffin and star power of Zion Williamson came to a screeching halt three weeks ago as the NBA paused the season just moments before the Pels were set to tip off a game in Sacramento against the Kings.

Alvin Gentry’s team sits at 28-36, three and a half games behind the Memphis Grizzlies “I think that’s what’s really disappointing about it is that we were going to control our own destiny," Gentry said during an appearance on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast. "I talked to the guys all the time about putting ourselves in the situation where we control our destiny - we don’t have to look at the scoreboard and wonder who beat who but for us to be able to play ourselves into the playoffs and the thing that was most encouraging is that we had two head to head games with Memphis, three with San Antonio, two with Sacramento, all the teams that we were chasing, we had won the series with Portland so we thought that after going through the stretch that was the toughest in the league and then we had a schedule that we thought was very favorable and we weren’t able to play that so that’s part of it. Some kind of way, we’ll get back up and running and I’m sure our guys will be just as excited about it as far as getting back on the court and competing.”

The NBA is no longer allowing any sort of practice or workouts at team facilities but the Pelicans are trying to stay in touch and stay in shape “I text most of our guys," Gentry continued. "Obviously what they’re trying to do is get themselves in a situation where they can workout and stay in shape. The tough thing that happens there is that there are so many places that are closed down. Gyms, health clubs and everything so a lot of our guys have just ordered some equipment on their own and are doing things on their own but hopefully we’re going to be able to get back together and work again. We have a great commissioner and he has a great staff there so some kind of way, this is going to get all worked out, we’ll be able to play basketball again and finish out this season.”

New Orleans was originally scheduled to finish their regular season on Wednesday, April 15th in San Antonio. The NBA has not made any announcements about when they will return to action or how they will finish out the schedule.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.