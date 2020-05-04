Andrew Pearson signs with Paul Quinn

Peabody senior center Andrew Pearson signed with the Paul Quinn tigers in Dallas TX. He'll join his Peabody teammate guard Kaijalon Smith that signed last Friday.

Source: KALB

Pearson averaged 7.6 points per game and 6.4 rebounds per game as the Warhorses would go on to win the Class 4A State Title.

He says staying close to home will help him adjust to the college life and that the coaching he received at Peabody prepared him just as much.

“I’ve been dreaming of this day since my freshman year,” Pearson said. “I’ve been telling Coach Ked that I wanted to play college basketball. It feels pretty good.”

Pearson is one of the five Peabody starters that will get the chance to play at the collegiate level.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

