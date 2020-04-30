Bengals release QB Andy Dalton after 9 years with team

The Bengals announced they have released veteran quarterback Andy Dalton after nine years with the team.

The move was expected with Dalton entering the final year of his contract and the Bengals drafting LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as their No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft.

After being drafted in the second round of the 2011 draft, Dalton led the Bengals to the playoffs in his first five seasons in Cincinnati.

Despite repeated postseason trips, he was unable to help break the franchise’s long-standing winless drought in the playoffs.

He also made the Pro Bowl three times.

Here’s how Dalton ranks amongst the Bengals all-time quarterback stats:

1st in Touchdown Passes - 204

1st in Competitions - 2,757

1st in Game-Winning Drives - 24

1st in Fourth Quarter Comebacks - 20

1st in Quarterback Rating (With at least 3,000 passes) - 87.5

2nd in Passing Yards - 31,594

2nd in Competition Percentage (With at least 3,000 passes) - 62 percent

While Dalton’s impact on the field is perhaps the best the franchise has ever seen, it’s the impacts off of the field he made for the city of Cincinnati that make him a true Bengals legend.

"Andy will always be considered a key member of the Bengals’ organization,” said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. “His teammates and coaches appreciate his leadership and his commitment to winning. Just as importantly, Andy and his wife JJ are leaving a lasting impact in the community with the incredible work their foundation has done over the years. Andy and his family have meant a lot to this team and this city, and we wish them the best in the future.”

Upon his arrival, Dalton and his wife Jordan started the successful Andy and JJ Dalton Foundation.

The foundation, which has five programs, was able to touch the lives of 1,149,723 people in 2019.

ANDY & JJ’S HUB: The Hub provides patients and their families access to entertainment and educational resources, including iPads, computers, mobile television and theater systems and gaming consoles to help pass the time during hospital stays.

DATE NIGHT: Parents are invited to drop off their children for a safe and secure evening hosted by Andy and JJ that includes music, face painting, Wii gaming, photo booths, an ice cream sundae bar and more. The parents then get to enjoy a quiet, all-expenses-paid private dinner date.

KING FOR A DAY: This program provides families of seriously ill and physically challenged children with an all-expense-paid dream day at Kings Island Theme Park.

PASS IT ON FUND: This program aims to provide medical equipment to families with seriously ill or physically challenged children who are in financial need.

THE GIFT OF CHRISTMAS: December, Andy, JJ and a few of Santa’s elves pass out gifts to spread holiday cheer to children and their families at Cincinnati area children’s hospitals.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Dalton and JJ stepped-up in a major way when they donated $150,000 to the UC Health Crisis Response Fund.

“Andy will always hold a special place with this franchise, and I know that he holds a special place in my heart,” said team president Mike Brown. “This is a hard day for our club because we know and appreciate what a consummate professional Andy has always been. We respect and appreciate Andy, and we thank him.”

