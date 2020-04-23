Bengals select Joe Burrow No. 1 overall

With the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft the Bengals select...c'mon you know who it is, former LSU Tiger Joe Burrow. As expected, the Heisman Trophy came off the board first in the league's first virtual draft.

The Bengals secured the No. 1 pick by finishing the 2019 season, 2-14. Burrow grew up less than 3 hours from Cincinnati in Athens, Ohio.

Burrow threw 60 TD passes in his senior season at LSU. He also ran the ball for 368 yards and five touchdowns.

He is the only player in SEC history to throw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season. He set the NCAA single-season record for touchdown passes (60) and total touchdowns (65). He completed 76.3% of his passes, which ranks No. 2 in NCAA history for a season.

Burrow set the SEC single-season records for completions (402), attempts (527), passing yards (5,671), passing touchdowns (60), total touchdowns (65), completion percentage (76.3), total yards (6,039), total yards per game (402.6), and total plays (642). He also set SEC single-game marks for touchdowns responsible for (8 vs. Oklahoma) and tied the league mark for touchdown passes (7 vs. Oklahoma).

The Ohio native led the Tigers to a 15-0 record, culminating with a 42-25 victory over Clemson for the national title.

In addition to the Heisman, Burrow was named 2019 AP National Player of the Year. He also won the following: 2019 Maxwell Award, 2019 Walter Camp Award, 2019 Davey O’Brien Award, 2019 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, 2019 Manning Award.

He was named 2019 unanimous first-team All-American (AFCA, AP, Athletic, CBS, ESPN, Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, USA Today, Walter Camp), 2019 SEC Offensive Player of the Year (AP, unanimous), 2019 first-team All-SEC (AP, unanimous; Coaches).

Burrow was named offensive MVP of the CFP National Championship and CFP Semifinal. He was also MVP of the SEC Championship game.

Burrow is the third LSU Tiger taken No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft. Billy Cannon (1960) and JaMarcus Russell (2007) also hold that honor.

