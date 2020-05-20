Body found on LA beach identified as WWE pro Shad Gaspard

The Los Angeles Police Department says a body found on Venice Beach days is that of former World Wrestling Entertainment pro Shad Gaspard. He went missing in the water while swimming with his son last weekend.

A department statement says officers were flagged down early Wednesday by a citizen reporting that a body had washed ashore. The department says the body was identified and next-of-kin notified.

Gaspard was last seen about 50 yards offshore after he was caught in a rip current. Gaspard’s 10-year-old son was rescued and several other swimmers made it out of the water. Gaspard was best known as part of the tag-team Cryme Time.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

