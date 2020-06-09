Bolton football returns to workouts with Phase II protocol in place

June 9th is the start of the Bolton Bears’ 2020 season.

“It’s good to be back,” head coach Mark Teague said. “I think that with everything that’s going on, people are usually getting their juices going for football. I felt the same way this morning.

Just like every other school in Louisiana, the start of summer workouts came with changes. Under Phase II, Louisiana high schools are allowed to workout in groups of 25.

Bolton remains under Phase I guidelines by allowing 10 players to workout. They split their team into four groups over a four hour period.

“We want to make sure that when they’re here, they’re getting things straight forward,” Teague said. “They can see the procedures we have in place and know we’re doing it for a reason. We’re trying to make sure that they’re protected and safe while they’re out here on the field with us.”

Before their workout, coaches are to take athletes’ temperature. If the temp is at 100 degrees or higher the player would be asked to leave.

Tuesday, no Bolton player had a symptomatic temperature.

Kids are also told to bring their own water and not share it with their teammates.

“We’re pushing the issue and making sure everybody is following what they need to follow,” Teague said.

The team uses the RemindMe App to communicate with parents. Teague says emphasizing player safety helps to strengthen parent trust.

“These parents trust us to rely on their kid’s health and safety not only when a pandemic is going on but with there being one now, there is a built-in trust with us already,” Teague said. “They know we’re going to take the necessary steps to make sure that they’ll be safe not only when things are going good but even in tough times like this.”

Bolton will continue their workouts Monday through Thursday until the start of fall camp.

