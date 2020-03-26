Bolton two-sport athlete hopes to play again

Jasmine Smith is a senior at Bolton High School that had been waiting for the start of track season and had joined a spring soccer league.

Source: KALB

She’s been running track since the seventh grade and has played soccer since her freshman year.

Smith sat on the edge of receiving a scholarship from Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU) in Texas, but COVID-19 halted her season.

At this point, Jasmine is hopeful that she’ll get the chance to compete and also walk across the stage to graduate.

“It kind of hurt me whenever I found out that we wouldn’t be able to play sports or go to school anymore,” Smith said. “I feel disappointed because we don’t go through four years of school to get a diploma mailed to us. We go through four years of school to graduate and walk across the stage.”

Smith says that she has continued to remain active in hopes that the chance to play again will come.

