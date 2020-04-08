Brasher credits Coach of the Year honor to his players

The dust has settled on the 2019 high school basketball season. Lance Brasher and the Alexandria Senior High Trojans can add another award to the collection.

Brasher recently received the honor of All-Cenla Coach of the Year. This season the Trojans won a program best 32 games and captured its first state title. He also received the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Coach of the year.

Now that time has settled and coaches are in self-quarantine, there has been time to reflect on the season. Brasher says that the achievements aren’t about him, it’s all about his team.

“I don’t really get into awards now,” Brasher said. “It’s my name, but it’s the effort of the players. All of my players were texting me saying congratulations, but I told them that it’s their effort and commitment to buying in to what we were trying to do. It was amazing for everybody to really buy in and work so hard in such a short amount of time to really change the culture of ASH basketball.”

