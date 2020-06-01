Buckeye Welcomes New Softball Head Coach

After seven years of leading the Rapides softball program, Buckeye has hired 2017 CENLA Coach of the Year, Justin Kees.

KALB Sports

"We took over a program at Rapides that wasn't much when we got there, built it up and saw some success there," newly-hired Buckeye head coach, Justin Kees, said. "We had a lot of great players come through there, and it was tough leaving there. That's where my kids grew up, but it's exciting to move on to Buckeye and continue what we've done at Rapides. I want to implement our style, and see what we can do with it," he added.

