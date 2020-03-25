CB Janoris Jenkins restructures contract, signs two-year extension with the Saints

Cornerback Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins is locked into the Black and Gold through 2022 after a contract restructure and extension.

Jenkins cap hit went from $11 million in 2020, down to $5.05 million according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport. The eight-year veteran signed a two-year, $16.75 million extension.

Jenkins will make $27 million over the next three seasons. He’s expected to start opposite Marshon Lattimore in 2020.

Jenkins played two games with the Saints last season, after being released from the Giants.

