CENLA in the NFL Joins Movement for Change

A day after NFL Players release viral video demanding NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell to show support, Alexandria native and Jaguars' receiver, DJ Chark joins the movement.

KALB Sports

"I'm just happy that all of us can be here together and support something that's very dear to me and a lot of people that are here," Jacksonville Jaguars receiver said. "It's good to see the community come together. The police brutality and all the racism that's come up in the past few months has been going on for forever, so it's great to see our voice step out of the shadows and see y'all support us and do this as a community," he added.

