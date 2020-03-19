Cenla Storm’s season is in the air

A big reason behind the success of many Central Louisiana basketball stars is because of their time playing for the Cenla Storm.

Source: Cenla Storm

Players like Melvion Flanagan, Desmond Mcquain, and David Brevelle played on this AAU team coached by Holy Savior Menard assistant coach Derrick Kirk.

With the outbreak of COVID-19, the possibility of their season has been up in the air.

Kirk says that he enjoys his time coaching this talented group of stars and hopes they get the chance to play with each other one final time.

“It's great,” Kirk said. “I was a little down because I knew it would be these guys last summer and then my own son started playing basketball in his first year playing so I had the chance to be revitalized.”

