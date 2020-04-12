Central Louisiana high school seniors speak out about their season being canceled

Central Louisiana high school seniors are speaking out about their season being canceled after the LHSAA made a ruling on April 9th.

Leesville senior Ariel Thomas (right) poses for a picture. (Source: KALB)

Ariel Thomas

Ariel Thomas is a senior softball player Leesville. She's played for the Wampus Cats all four years of her high school career.

Thomas says that for a moment, she and her teammates had a small amount of faith that their season would come back. Even though it didn't, she also says the memories she has will last her a lifetime,

“Before it got canceled, I honestly had faith that we would get back into the groove of things,” Thomas said.

“We've been waiting for the season to come back, and that would be great,” Thomas added. “As the details unfolded, the more the news came out and the bigger this virus became. We didn't lose faith, but we started to see reality.”

