Central Louisiana legends hoist another state title

Two legendary Central Louisiana coaches have raised another state championship.

Kyle Jinks (left) and Charles Smith (right) both won state championships during this year's Marsh Madness tournament. Source: KALB

Fairview’s Kyle Jinks grabbed his 10th state title since beginning his career in 1997. While Peabody's Charles Smith earned his ninth since taking over the Warhorses in 1985.

Both of their legacies are great, but the impact they leave is even greater.

“I don't know how much longer I’m going to do this,” Smith said. “Winning is fine but if these guys go out and become successful and productive members of society, I will feel even better.”

“It's not just x's and o's,” Jinks said. “It's getting kids to buy in to what you're doing. If you can get kids to do things that they think they can't do and do them well, you've got something.”

Smith has become the winningest basketball coach in Louisiana history, while Jinks is still chasing 1,000 wins. They say that it's the hard work of the players that make the difference.

“When you got good kids that work hard for you and good parents behind them that trust and believe in you, then you can reach some of the goals that you want to reach,” Jinks said.

“My number one motto is that good things happen to good people and these guys have bought in to that,” Smith said. “Secondly when you come to basketball practice, you've got to give me your heart and soul and these guys do that.”

As their legacy continues to build, great players will be produced from Peabody and Fairview.

“I tell people all the time there would be no Coach Smith without these players,” Smith said. “They're willing to pour their heart and soul out for me and Peabody basketball.”

“The only reason I’ve reached these goals is because I have kids that play hard for me,” Jinks said. “I'm going to keep doing this as long as I’ve got players that want to win as bad as I do.”

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

