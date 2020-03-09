Central Louisiana teams steamroll into Top 28

As the 2019-2020 basketball season prepares to come to a close, five of our Central Louisiana teams have worked for a chance to compete for a state championship.

The ASH Trojans head into the Top 28 after defeating the West Monroe Rebels 62-56.

Throughout the season, the Trojans have proven that they know how to fight through adversity. In the regionals, they trailed by six points with four starters in foul trouble. In the quarterfinals, they fell behind by five but head coach Lance Brasher says this team is not easily broken.

“We started with this mission in May,” Brasher said. “We knew it'd take time for these guys to learn our defensive and offensive system, but we started clicking at the right time and won some tough battles in the playoffs to make history.”

The Peabody Warhorses head to the semifinals for the fifth time in a row. Their three losses on the season were by a combined four points, but building a “super team” took hard work. Head coach Charles Smith says it happened behind the scenes.

“When we lost last year in the semifinals, two weeks later we started preparing for this moment,” Smith said. “Each day we've worked to iron out the mistakes that we made in the last game. It's the little things that win championship games.”

Other Games Scheduled

The Simpson Broncos will face the Hicks Pirates on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m.

The Pitkin Tigers will face the Simsboro Tigers on Wednesday at 2:45 p.m.

