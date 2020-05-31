Chase, Marshall lead LSU’s talented group of pass catchers

As the LSU football team inches closer to getting back on campus next week on June 8, excitement will start to build over what the 2020 team will look like once the players are eventually back on the field.

The biggest and most obvious change will be at quarterback with Myles Brennan taking over for Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

However, the number of weapons at his disposal will be the same, especially at wide receiver where the Tigers return a talented bunch led by Biletnikoff Award winner Ja’marr Chase and Terrace Marshall. But thanks to big-time recruiting recently, it isn’t just those two excellent pass catchers that Tiger fans should see make a ton of plays.

It’s a deep room that has just as much potential as the 2019 group, according to head coach Ed Orgeron.

“One thing about the wide receivers last year is that they caught the ball; there weren’t many drops and yards per catch is one of the best winning analytical stats that we can have and those guys were tremendous at catching the football," Orgeron explained. "So, we’ve got to regain that with the quarterback, regain that connection and those guys working out on their own is going to be critical but obviously, Ja’Marr Chase, one of the best players in the nation, maybe the best player in the nation, coming back is a force. Terrace Marshall had a great year with us last year. Those two guys are going to be phenomenal and then you look at Racey McMath, a strong, big-time receiver. Racey is 6′2″, 223 [pounds]. Great kid, it’s his time. And then, obviously, we have some young receivers. The guy I’m excited about is Arik Gilbert. Arik is not just going to be a tight end for us. Arik is 6′5″, 250 [pounds]. We’re going to use him out wide, at X. Then, we’ve got some young receivers coming in - Alex Adams from Mississippi, Kayshon Boutte coming in, Koy Moore, Jontre Kirklin is backing up Ja’Marr Chase. Trey Palmer, right there from Kentwood who won the 100, we’ve got speed. We’ve got some guys that can play so we’ve got some experience there but also some new guys that can fill in. I think we’re going to have another fantastic receiving corps, but as you guys say, we have to have another great year of recruiting because two of the best receivers in the country are going to be leaving.”

Chase had 84 catches for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns last season. His receiving yards and touchdowns in a season are both new SEC records.

Marshall caught 46 passes for 671 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2019, despite missing three games due to injury.

McMath hauled in 17 catches for 285 yards and three touchdowns in 2019. He played in all but one game last season.

Orgeron mentioned Palmer before pointing out the speed the Tigers have this season. Palmer only had one catch during his freshman campaign but he showed off some of that speed on a 54-yard punt return for a touchdown against Northwestern State.

