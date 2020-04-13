Christian McCaffrey signs new deal with Panthers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) and Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) speak following an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 3:47 PM, Apr 13, 2020

CHARLOTTE, NC (KALB) - Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is signing a four-year extension, averaging $16 million per year, making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter,

McCaffrey is coming off of a 2019 season where he rushed for 1,387 yards on 287 carries while scoring 15 touchdowns. He also caught 116 passes for 1,005 yards.

In a statement that Schefter posted to Twitter, McCaffrey said the following:
“I’m so excited to continue my career in Carolina. I want to thank Mr. Tepper, Marty Hurney, and Coach Rhule for the opportunity to help lead this great franchise, and to all my teammates for their help along the way. And to Panthers fans, KEEP POUNDING!”

