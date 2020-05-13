Clark and Ford sign to Midland University

Two of Pineville’s powerlifting stars signed to compete at the next level. Xa'caria Clark and Brionna Ford will both be heading to Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska.

Both seniors had been a part of the two-time state champion Lady Rebel powerlifting team. They both they that this moment is everything they've ever dreamed of.

“It feels great because starting off I never thought I’d even do powerlifting,” Clark said. “Being able to go to college for powerlifting is a big deal. They never give scholarships for powerlifting and being that Midland University gave me a scholarship is a good thing. I never thought I’d even sign for powerlifting. I’m thankful for it.”

“It feels good,” Ford said. “I know people have been asking me where you are going to college to finish your powerlifting career. Today, I decided that would be Midland. They told me about their championships. That really stood out to me. That let me know that they were a really good powerlifting team.”

