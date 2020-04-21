Coach Orgeron ‘would love to see’ the Saints draft an LSU Tiger in the first round

The Saints organization has conducted 53 drafts, and never in that time have they picked an LSU Tiger in the first round.

In 2020, could that change? LSU head coach Ed Orgeron hopes so.

“I’d love to see it. I know I’ve gotten a lot of calls from those guys. A lot of the Saints’ program and culture is going on here at LSU,” said Orgeron.

Two possibilities for the Saints if they do take a Tiger: Wide receiver Justin Jefferson and linebacker Patrick Queen.

The Saints need a third receiver to run with Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders.

Two projected starters at the linebacker spot, Alex Anazlone and Kiko Alonso, suffered season-ending injuries in 2019.

