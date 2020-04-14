Cormier, Baker Score All-Louisiana Honors

The Louisiana College basketball teams added several more honors to their seasons as ZyUnn Cormier was named Louisiana's Freshman of the Year, while both Cormier and Kae'ron Baker were both named Third Team All-Louisiana by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

Cormier, a freshman guard from Duncanville, Texas, added the state's top first year player award to her mantle, after also being named the American Southwest Conference East Division's Freshman of the Year. The LSWA also added her to its women's basketball third team after Cormier averaged 15.9 points per game on 34.7% shooting during the 2019-20 season. The All-Louisiana Third Team nod is added to her previous inclusions onto the ASC's All-Freshman Team and an All-ASC Honorable Mention.

Baker, a junior guard from Navasota, Texas, was also named Third Team All-Louisiana after averaging 19.8 points, five rebounds, and three assists to help lead the Wildcats back to the postseason this year. The All-Louisiana nod is added on to his All-ASC East First Team honor for his play during the 2019-20 season.

The LSWA's All-Louisiana teams consist of players from all levels of college sports, from NCAA Division I to junior college.

