Date and time announced for Saints preseason home opener

Drew Brees and the Saints will meet up with Deshaun Watson and the Texans on Aug. 29. (Source: WVUE: Mark Lagrange)
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Get those calendars out Saints fans, we have a date and time for the Black and Gold’s 2020 preseason home opener.

The Texans announced today, they’ll visit the Saints in Week 3 on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 7:00 p.m.

New Orleans opens their preseason slate at the Rams, visits the Steelers, and in Week 4 they’ll host the Dolphins.

The only other preseason game announced with a date and time is the matchup with Pittsburgh.

The Saints will play the Steelers on Sunday, Aug. 23 at 7:00 p.m. That contest can be watched on FOX 8.

