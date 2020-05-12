Demario Davis excited by Saints’ 2020 schedule

The Saints’ 2020 schedule full of showcase games in New Orleans has the attention of a team eager to exact some revenge en route to a fourth-straight playoff appearance.

2020 will start with a bang as future Hall of Fame quarterbacks Tom Brady and Drew Brees square off for the first time as division foes. “One thing I know about Tom is he’s the ultimate competitor,” linebacker Demario Davis said on the New Orleans Saints Podcast. “He doesn’t need any extra motivation, as far as being ready for what’s coming. The same about Drew. He doesn’t need any extra motivation. So you’re talking about two extremely motivated quarterbacks. And both of them being one and two, not just the greats quarterbacks in the game, but greatest quarterbacks of all time when you look at every record in every column for quarterbacks. Both those guys’ names are going to be there. This is where it all matters. It’s Ali and Frazier, Jordan and Magic. It’s a battle of the G.O.A.T.'s.”

Despite the spotlight that will inevitably accompany the season opener, Davis is already preparing to downplay the emotions of the moment “It’s going to be a lot of hype around that game. We have an end goal that we have to make sure is the most important thing. There’s going to be a lot of emotion in week one as it is, it doesn’t need any extra hype around it because your emotion is going to be peaked because it’s the first game of the season and you want to get started off on the right foot, get out the blocks fast - that’s very important so it really just becomes about the details at that point. You don’t want to be playing sloppy football, which happens that first week - missing tackles, guys being out of position, penalties - all those little things and that’s what you really, really have to focus on.”

The 2019 season ended at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings but it’s the 49ers who are up first for revenge in Davis’ eyes “Definitely got that San Francisco game circled. It was a big game and set the stage for the playofffs. Those games are crucial so to get where we want to be, we know we mishandled that one, that opportunity and look forward to the opportunity to get it back.”

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.