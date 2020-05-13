Demons look to find positives in spring football cancelation

Friday, March 13th is when the future of the NSU Demons' 2020 football season shifted. Spring football would be canceled due to the coronavirus.

Junior wide receiver Marquise Bridges catches a pass during an earlier spring workout. Credit: Chris Reich/NSU Photographic Services

In a zoom meeting with the media, Head Coach Brad Laird talked about some of the obstacles he and his team have dealt with since their spring practices were canceled.

“From California, Mississippi, Texas, Florida, and everywhere in between, we’ve brought our guys together through Zoom and Webex to make sure that we’re able to see each other and stay together,” Laird said.

The Demons had only practiced seven times before things were shut down. Since then, the team has been holding meetings on Mondays and Thursdays via we conferencing. Laird said that ironically the pandemic has made his team even closer than before.

“When we think it’s a bad time, we think about those that have had to suffer, family members, individuals. I think our football team has seen that.”

