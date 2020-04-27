Dreams Do Come True

ALEXANDRIA, La (KALB) - After an Achilles injury and her senior year cut short, third leg runner on the four-by-four, Breauna Conner found a way to run at the collegiate level and signs with McMurry University.

KALB Sports

"This all happened in the middle of everything. I just got a text message from the coaches, I did my research on the school and I found out it wasn't a scam, so I started texting back," Conner said. "When he offered me, It was just interesting because that's the only school that gave me an opportunity. It was just like 'wow' because I really only ran two full years. There was a lot going through my head because it is far away. I was nervous at first, but now I'm excited for the future," she added.

