ESPN continues to target Brees for on-air job

Saints quarterback Drew Brees has continued to receive interest from ESPN despite recently re-signing with the Saints, according to the New York Post.

Brees recently passed on the television opportunity to ink a two-year, $50 million deal with New Orleans but post-retirement, the offer from ESPN could still be on the table.

According to the New York Post, ESPN is offering Brees close to $6.5 million per year.

This deal is in the ballpark of the $7 million Troy Aikman receives from FOX and nearly twice the average of Tony Romo’s rookie contract with CBS.

ESPN sits as the highest bidder for Brees.

NBC and Fox have been ESPN’s competitors for Brees. The 41-year-old has told network executives that he prefers to do games, which means that NBC could be eyeing Brees for a potential second NFL package.

