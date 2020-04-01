Ed Orgeron files for divorce from wife Kelly after 23 years of marriage, court documents show

LSU coach Ed Orgeron waits for players during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA semifinal college football playoff game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. | Source: AP Photo / John Bazemore
Updated: Wed 11:32 PM, Apr 01, 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (The Advocate) - LSU football coach Ed Orgeron has filed for divorce from his wife, Kelly.

Orgeron filed the divorce petition Feb. 26 in East Baton Rouge Parish Family Court, stating he and his wife separated Feb. 24 “and have lived separate and apart without reconciliation since that date.”

The petition is titled “In the interest of the marriage of E.O. and K.O.” Their full names are used in the filing.

They were married Feb. 19, 1997, and have twins that were born Feb. 9, 1998, the petition states.

Orgeron states he is entitled to have the exclusive use and occupancy of the former matrimonial domicile in Baton Rouge, and he has no objection to Kelly Orgeron being granted exclusive use and occupancy of a home in Mandeville, “until such time as the community property is settled either by conventional agreement or judicial partition.”

The Orgeron family could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 The Advocate. All rights reserved.

 
