Ed Orgeron files for divorce from wife Kelly after 23 years of marriage, court documents show

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron has filed for divorce from his wife, Kelly.

Orgeron filed the divorce petition Feb. 26 in East Baton Rouge Parish Family Court, stating he and his wife separated Feb. 24 “and have lived separate and apart without reconciliation since that date.”

The petition is titled “In the interest of the marriage of E.O. and K.O.” Their full names are used in the filing.

They were married Feb. 19, 1997, and have twins that were born Feb. 9, 1998, the petition states.

Orgeron states he is entitled to have the exclusive use and occupancy of the former matrimonial domicile in Baton Rouge, and he has no objection to Kelly Orgeron being granted exclusive use and occupancy of a home in Mandeville, “until such time as the community property is settled either by conventional agreement or judicial partition.”

The Orgeron family could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

