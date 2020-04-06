Edwards ready to play for LSU

Pitkin’s Garrett Edwards signed to play baseball for Paul Mainieri and the LSU Tigers back in November of last year.

He is the first player to sign with LSU who has come from Pitkin.

Edwards says once things have settled down, he'll be ready to head to Baton Rouge to compete. In the meantime, we had the chance to reflect with him on the moment he signed his letter of intent.

“I went on several visits throughout the summer,” Edwards said. “It went by so fast. It (Baton Rouge) just felt like home from the time that I got out of the car.”

The southpaw pitcher signed with LSU following his junior season that saw him post an 11-1 record with a 0.46 ERA while leading Pitkin to a state title.

