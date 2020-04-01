Executive director Eddie Bonine says new shelter at home date delays decision on spring seasons

Executive director Eddie Bonine reiterated there will still be no snap judgment on when or if the LHSAA will resume its sports seasons in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Bonine said Gov. John Bel Edwards' decision to extend Louisiana’s shelter at home order until April 30 also extends the LHSAA's process. The order also keeps member schools closed. Edwards' order also matches federal recommendations made Sunday.

In an email, Bonine pointed to the LHSAA’s executive committee meeting set for April 7-8. That meeting will be conducted remotely.

“If and/or when a decision is made on the continuation of any LHSAA sanctioned athletics for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, it will not be taken lightly and discussion will be done collaboratively with a tremendous amount of concern by LHSAA staff and the executive committee,” Bonine said. “As you are aware, the governor did extend the order. Implications on the LHSAA are simply put … delays discussion on establishing any date or dates for the reconvening of spring sports seasons and/or postseason.”

LHSAA sports were suspended after the completion of events held March 13-14, including its boys basketball championships in conjunction with the initial shelter at home order. The LHSAA’s powerlifting meet was scheduled March 19-21. Its bowling championships and a pilot program for bass fishing were scheduled for this weekend.

