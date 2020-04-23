Expecting Nothing But the Best

With a few Tiger's names called on Day one of the NFL Draft, CENLA star, DJ Chark, who was drafted back in 2018, still has high expectations for this year's LSU draft class.

KALB Sports

"To me, this is one of the best college teams and best individual seasons in college football history," Jaguars receiver, DJ Chark, said. "These players are very talented, and I believe they will get their shot. For the guys who don't get an invite to the combine, get drafted because of their Pro Day, but I know it will work out for the best," he added.

