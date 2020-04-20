Fairview's Greta Young dedicates senior season to her younger sister

Greta Young has played softball since the age of three. The Young family also has a close bond held together by softball.

Greta and her four sisters (Alyssa, Haylee, Lilli, and Kora) have played the game together for ages.

In February of 2018, the sisterly bond hit a rough patch.

Alyssa Claire Young passed away after a short illness. Alyssa had been the pitcher for the Lady Panthers and Greta served as her catcher. After Alyssa’s passing, Fairview started a saying known as ‘Play like Two’ (the number Alyssa wore) to honor the legacy of Alyssa.

“We had a banner made,” Greta said. “We had it everywhere. Before the game, we’d get in our huddle and say ‘play like two’. It’s something that’s always been a part of softball for me.”

‘Play like two’ became a sense of motivation for the Lady Panthers as they would go on to the Class B state semifinals in the 2018 season.

“Playing for something and for somebody else motivates you. You start to think I have to play good, I have to give 110% because that’s what she (Alyssa) would’ve wanted. It’s definitely a motivator.”

Greta says that her softball teammates are more like family than just teammates.

“Softball was way more than a sport to me,” Greta said. “I had something to play for. If it wasn’t for playing for myself it was playing for my sister.”

To further remember her sister’s legacy, Greta’s baby girl is named Willow Claire young. Willow’s middle name is the same as her aunt Alyssa.

