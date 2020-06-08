Few Central Louisiana football teams begin summer workouts, others wait until Tuesday

Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall Sunday night and as a result, many schools postponed their workouts until Tuesday despite the LHSAA allowing schools to begin on Monday.

Here in central Louisiana some coaches, like at Buckeye, Marksville, and Peabody, felt the weather wouldn't stop them.

They have all been monitoring the radar and talking with their players, but they believe safety is their main priority.

“You hope they're okay and that their safe,” Peabody head coach Marvin Hall said. “You hope they’re taking the precautions that they need to take. You send out messages asking if their okay and hoping that they're staying safe. You check on them that way and do the best that you can.”

Peabody would later cancel their afternoon workouts shortly after we spoke with Coach Hall.

“Safety is always our number one priority just based off of what we do as teachers, educators, and coaches,” Buckeye head coach Jonathan Landry said. “We have to always have the best interest for the safety of our kids. We always make that our number one priority.”

Buckeye worked out as a team Monday morning.

“We want to be able to get our guys on the field to play this football season,” Marksville head coach JT Dunbar said. “In order to do that, we have to practice safe habits, or else we won't be playing football this fall.”

Marksville held workouts on Monday afternoon.

Copyright KALB. All rights reserved.

