Fitz's Film Room: Justin Jefferson

Former LSU receiver Justin Jefferson is coming off of a spectacular season. He racked in 111 catches, over 1,500 yards, and 18 touchdowns. Based on his skills from film, I believe the New Orleans Saints should draft him in the first round at number 24 overall.

LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates after scoring with wide receiver Justin Jefferson during the first half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. | Source: AP Photo / Gerald Herbert

Three things that Jefferson shows on film:

1. Run after catch ability

2. Big play maker

3. Speed

I believe that in getting an offensive weapon like Jefferson, the black and gold offense will be at new heights.

A receiving core with Jefferson, Emmanuel Sanders, and Michael Thomas could be something special.

