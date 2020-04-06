Fitz's Filmroom: Jabril Cox

Former North Dakota State linebacker Jabril Cox has committed to LSU, but what type of player are the Tigers getting?

Linebacker Jabril Cox celebrates during his time playing for North Dakota State (Source: KALB)

Things that Cox has shown he can do:

1. Tackle in open space

In his 2019 campaign, Cox tallied 92 total tackles (3rd on the team). On film, Cox has proven to be a sure tackler that knows how to rally to the football.

Lining up in the box will help the Tigers slow down mobile quarterbacks in the SEC like Ole Miss's John Rhys Plumlee and Auburn's Bo Nix.

2. Play man-to-man coverage

As we know, the game of football is leaning more toward the passing game.

The 233-pound linebacker can go into pass coverage from a nickel position as well as being matched up with running backs coming out of the backfield.

3. Force turnovers

In his career, Cox has intercepted six passes. He will be able to, when it counts, make big plays for the Bayou Bengals.

