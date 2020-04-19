Flanagan signs with Northwest Florida

Peabody senior guard Melvion Flanagan signed his letter of intent with Northwest Florida State College while surrounded by his friends and family.

KALB Sports

This season he led the Warhorses in scoring with 21 points per game, won the Class 4A State Title, and the Outstanding Player Award in the title game.

"I dreamed of this day since I was a little boy," Flanagan said. "I’ve been wanting to get better so I can go to the next level and now I am," he added.

"Overall, it’s just a major blessing in his life," his father Melvin Flanagan said. "He's been putting in some hard work, and even though he still has a lot of work to do, I look forward to him playing there," he added.

"They should expect him to play hard, not give up, and he will give it all he has," his mother Geneva Hayes said. "I'm proud that he has reached his destiny and his goals and I'm looking forward to his future," she added.

