Fobbs: 'We’re making the most of it by getting better'

The Grambling Tigers are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic just like anyone else—by practicing social distancing as they try to prepare for the fall.

Source: GSU Sports Information

“It's been an adjustment to not be able to spend time with your players and your coaches,” Tigers’ Head Coach Broderick Fobbs said. “Something as simple as a hug, you miss that.”

The pandemic stopped any momentum that they had heading into spring football, and they haven't had a chance to physically prepare for the 2020 season. Fobbs says that they're working to get better in different ways.

“We’re making the most of it by getting better. Every person needs to take time to focus on themselves mentally, physically, and spiritually. That's all you can do at this particular time, focus on yourself so that you'll be a better person when it's time to go back to work.”

