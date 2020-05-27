Former ASH Trojan Matthew Beck named to SEC Community Service Team

The LSU baseball season may have been cut woefully short but that hasn’t stopped some of the Tigers from being acknowledged.

Senior pitcher Matthew Beck has been named to the SEC Community Service Team for his efforts off the field.

The right-hander from Alexandria is a two-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll as a finance major, while also being active in flood relief and volunteering to help at-risk children in the Baton Rouge area.

Beck has a 2.66 career ERA with the Tigers. He has appeared in 77 games, recording nine wins and one loss. In the 115 innings he has pitched, he has 116 strikeouts.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.