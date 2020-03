Former Louisiana College Wildcat offensive lineman Jeremy Vujnovich has signed a one year-deal with the Washington Redskins.

Vujnovich was signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

Vujnovich has played in 23 games in his career while starting in 18. In his career, he has played for the Packers, Colts and Cardinals.

