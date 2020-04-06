Former LSU No. 7s Mathieu and Peterson make NFL All-Decade Team for 2010s

Former LSU football stars Patrick Peterson and Tyrann Mathieu have been named to the NFL All-Decade Team for the 2010s, the NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Monday, April 6.

Peterson and Mathieu, both All-America defensive backs at LSU and both having worn the coveted No. 7 for the Tigers, were among the 52 players named to the 2010s All-Decade Team.

Peterson was drafted No. 5 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. He has played his entire pro career with the Arizona Cardinals, earning first-team All-Pro honors three times and being selected to the Pro Bowl eight times. He has 25 interceptions, 438 tackles, and 10 tackles for loss. He has also scored five touchdowns.

Mathieu was a third round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2013. He later went on to play for the Houston Texans and most recently, helped Kansas City win the Super Bowl. He has been named first-team All-Pro on two occasions and has made one Pro Bowl. He has 25 interceptions and 472 tackles during his seven-year career.

