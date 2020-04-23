Former LSU Tiger Rashard Lawrence is looking for a chance in the NFL

Former LSU defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence is looking for an opportunity to play in the NFL. Lawrence is coming off a season where he had 28 total tackles and 2.5 sacks.

LSU defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence watches on before the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Lawrence got the chance to showcase his talents during the NFL Scouting Combine, but COVID-19 has altered a few of his other in-person opportunities to impress NFL teams.

“I’m just trying to stay, cool, calm and collective,” Lawrence said. “I’ve been just finding things to do, staying as active as possible, and keeping as normal of a routine as possible.”

The 6-foot-2-inch, 309-pounder has been projected to go anywhere between the third to fifth round, but he says he isn't worried about where he's drafted. He just wants a chance to shine.

“I just want a shot and an opportunity to impress someone. I want to do my job day in and day out so we'll see what happens and wherever I go, I’ll be ready to work.”

