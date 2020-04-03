Former Saints CB Eli Apple remains free agent

Though it appeared cornerback Eli Apple found a new home in Las Vegas with the Raiders, according to reports, he’s still a free agent.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says that the the former Saints corner and Raiders were unable to finalize a contract.

Apple was hot and cold as a Saints defender over his season and a half in New Orleans. After posting two interceptions in 2018, he didn’t record any in 2019. Late in the season, New Orleans acquired Apple’s former Giants teammate, cornerback Janoris Jenkins, who appears to be Apple’s successor opposite Marshon Lattimore after restructuring his contract.

