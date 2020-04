Ted Ginn, Jr. has found a new home with the Chicago Bears. That’s according to a report by NFL network’s Ian Rapaport.

The former Saints wide receiver agreed to a 1-year deal. Ginn was with the Black and Gold for three seasons.

Ginn had 1,417 yards receiving and 8 touchdowns with New Orleans.

Ginn also played with the Panthers, Dolphins, Niners, and Cardinals.

